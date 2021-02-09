nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-8% (implying $2.08-2.16 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.58-1.68 EPS.

nVent Electric stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

