nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -2-7% (implying $484.44-510.48 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.08 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.58-1.68 EPS.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NVT opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

