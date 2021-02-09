NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is Smead Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 6.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of NVR worth $105,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in NVR by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $62.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,678.00. 106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,450. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,236.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,128.80. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,806.54. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $64.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,932,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,416. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,944.50.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

