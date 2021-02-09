O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,542 shares during the period. O-I Glass makes up 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of O-I Glass worth $28,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,210. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UFS cut shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

