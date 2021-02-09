O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UFS cut O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. 1,096,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

