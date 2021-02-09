O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. O-I Glass also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE OI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.