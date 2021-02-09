Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Up 8.1%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $57.95. 1,018,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 527,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $20,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,501,490 shares in the company, valued at $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 over the last three months. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after buying an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

