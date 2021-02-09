Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,811 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 3.15% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $24,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at $91,235,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. 6,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,378. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $840.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

