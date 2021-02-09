Oasis Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.02 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $129.04 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00089917 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00226844 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00021603 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008543 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

