OCA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) Shares Up 0.7%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.51. 50,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 141,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

OCA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York.

