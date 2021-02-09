Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,413.91

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,413.91 and traded as high as $2,829.00. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) shares last traded at $2,746.00, with a volume of 865,591 shares trading hands.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,894.80 ($24.76).

The firm has a market cap of £20.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,534.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,413.91.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

