Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L)’s (OCDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.37% from the stock’s previous close.

OCDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,017.80 ($26.36).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 2,654 ($34.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,534.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,413.91. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.07.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

