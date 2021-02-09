Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OXY opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Zacks Investment Research cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

