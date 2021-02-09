Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Up 13.1%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.51. 17,400,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 17,020,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
The stock has a market cap of $169.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.
Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.
