Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $361.08 million and $37.45 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001879 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.19 or 0.01125387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.64 or 0.05665495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00042668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00031447 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

