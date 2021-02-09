Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.22. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 141,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.40 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) (CVE:FEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

