Oculus VisionTech (NASDAQ:OVTZ) Trading Up 14.7%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:OVTZ) shares were up 14.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 915,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 530,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Oculus VisionTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVTZ)

Oculus VisionTech, Inc designs and markets digital marking technology to business customers in the United States and Canada. The company's cloud-based document protection system (cloud-DPS) technology enables it to offer a cloud-based Internet service for document tamper-proof protection and authentication.

