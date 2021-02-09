Offshift (XFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00004176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $91,435.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,465.61 or 1.00038137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032667 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00093963 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

