Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $287.61

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $287.61 and last traded at $284.50, with a volume of 20611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,321 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

