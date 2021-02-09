Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $6.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olin.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OLN. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
NYSE OLN opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
