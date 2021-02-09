Omega Alpha Spac’s Quiet Period Set To End on February 16th (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Omega Alpha Spac’s (NASDAQ:OMEG) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 16th. Omega Alpha Spac had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Omega Alpha Spac’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OMEG stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Omega Alpha Spac has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha Spac Company Profile

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

