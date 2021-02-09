OMG Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $750.75 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00011082 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $719.21 million and $750.75 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.23 or 0.00519127 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

