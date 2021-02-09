Omnitude Price Tops $0.0008 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $53,516.13 and $64,608.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 82.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00059270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.80 or 0.01119057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.98 or 0.05682660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00042531 BTC.

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

