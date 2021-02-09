OneLedger Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $221,630.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.01071013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.73 or 0.05389298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039030 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,111,173 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.