OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) Shares Up 5.8%

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.02. 469,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 284,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneSmart International Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $654.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 130,166 shares during the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

