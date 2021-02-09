OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) (LON:OTMP) Trading 1% Higher

OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) (LON:OTMP) shares traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.70 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32). 390,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 72,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of £73.17 million and a PE ratio of -17.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.49.

About OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

