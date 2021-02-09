Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002787 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $1,138.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.20 or 0.01054201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.47 or 0.05394038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00020251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00030702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Open Predict Token is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

