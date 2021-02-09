Open Predict Token (OPT) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002824 BTC on major exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $15,892.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.94 or 0.01126634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.08 or 0.05763791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00024777 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042346 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

OPT is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars.

