Open Text (OTEX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) recently:

2/5/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Open Text was given a new $49.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTEX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. 735,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Text by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Open Text by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Open Text by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Open Text by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

