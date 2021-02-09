OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.30. OpGen shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 77,580 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

