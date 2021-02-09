Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Trading Up 5.1%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 105,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 60,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -146.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 95,414 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

