Opium Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.05 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $76.05 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opium has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $18.28 or 0.00039107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00233110 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00067125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00089146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00191671 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

Opium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.