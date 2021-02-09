OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to post sales of $436.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.60 million and the highest is $451.30 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $224.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OPKO Health.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 76.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,178 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 57.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 988,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 361,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

