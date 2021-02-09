Oppenheimer Raises CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Price Target to $65.00

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

CDK Global stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.18. 87,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,154. CDK Global has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP increased its position in CDK Global by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,011 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CDK Global by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 296,308 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CDK Global by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 258,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CDK Global by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 194,636 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $8,221,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

