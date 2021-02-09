Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.49. Opsens shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 209,409 shares traded.

OPSSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Opsens in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Opsens from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

