Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Down to $19.96

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $18.36. Option Care Health shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 68,971 shares trading hands.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Option Care Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Option Care Health by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Option Care Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Option Care Health by 15.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

