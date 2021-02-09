Opus (OPT) Trading Down 56.8% This Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Opus has traded down 56.8% against the dollar. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $229,784.47 and approximately $277.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.01066442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.25 or 0.05425489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00030402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

