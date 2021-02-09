Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,782 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 5.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $107,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. 87,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,208,859. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

