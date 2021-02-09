Orbitcoin (ORB) Achieves Market Cap of $675,747.56

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $675,747.56 and $287.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.30 or 0.99982396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032619 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.36 or 0.01081808 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00296530 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00213427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00094462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001707 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00032484 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

