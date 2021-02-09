Orbitcoin Trading 42.7% Higher Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $729,201.75 and $65.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,519.96 or 0.99636192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030748 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.49 or 0.00984140 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00274206 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00210568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00082007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001759 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

