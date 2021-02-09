Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Reaches $38.12 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $38.12 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbs has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.99 or 0.01091732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.10 or 0.05605718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00031869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042203 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

