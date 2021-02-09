Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) rose 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 12,542,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 3,670,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
ORTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $808.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORTX)
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
