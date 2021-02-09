O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Cut by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 2.1% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $122,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,420,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $452.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

