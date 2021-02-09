OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.28

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.28 and last traded at C$5.77, with a volume of 15405915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

