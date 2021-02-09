Origin Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,058.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $16,058.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002143 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00230086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00062598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00195711 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 5,690,917 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

