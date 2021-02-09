Origin Protocol Market Cap Reaches $83.20 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000783 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.20 million and $81.14 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.73 or 0.01056467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.65 or 0.05465696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00030363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039337 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,245,541 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

