Origo (OGO) Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last Week

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Origo has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $1.06 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.01062929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.85 or 0.05400860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00020449 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038706 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

