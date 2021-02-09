Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report sales of $41.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.23 million to $45.00 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $34.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $125.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $140.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $164.37 million, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Several analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.32 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

