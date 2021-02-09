Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 525,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 362,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $358.46 million, a PE ratio of 274.32 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth about $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

