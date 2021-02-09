Ormeus Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2,880.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.30 or 0.00405391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

